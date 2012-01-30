The Help triumphs at the SAG Awards

The Help took home more awards than any other film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night.

The ceremony, where actors honour other actors, are often seen an indicator of what the Oscars hold in store. In that case, The Help looks set for success at next month's event.

Jean Dujardin pipped favourite George Clooney to the post for the Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his turn in The Artist, and The Help took home three gongs.

Viola Davis won Female Actor in a Leading Role, and Octavia Spencer bagged the Female Actor in a Supporting Role award. Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture was the third gong won by the film.

Elsewhere, Mary Tyler Moore was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by her former co-star Dick Van Dyke.

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Help

Male Actor in a Leading Role - Jean Dujardin, The Artist

Female Actor in a Leading Role - Viola Davis, The Help

Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Christopher Plummer, Beginners

Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Octavia Spencer, The Help

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series: Boardwalk Empire

Male Actor in a Drama Series - Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jessica Lange, American Horror Story



Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Modern Family

Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Betty White, Hot in Cleveland"

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Paul Giamatti, Too Big to Fail

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries - Kate Winslet, Mildred Pierce



Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Stunt Ensemble, Television Series - Game of Thrones



Lifetime Achievement Award - Mary Tyler Moore