The Help triumphs at the SAG Awards
The Help took home more awards than any other film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night.
The ceremony, where actors honour other actors, are often seen an indicator of what the Oscars hold in store. In that case, The Help looks set for success at next month's event.
Jean Dujardin pipped favourite George Clooney to the post for the Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his turn in The Artist, and The Help took home three gongs.
Viola Davis won Female Actor in a Leading Role, and Octavia Spencer bagged the Female Actor in a Supporting Role award. Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture was the third gong won by the film.
Elsewhere, Mary Tyler Moore was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by her former co-star Dick Van Dyke.
See the full list of winners below:
Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Help
Male Actor in a Leading Role - Jean Dujardin, The Artist
Female Actor in a Leading Role - Viola Davis, The Help
Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Octavia Spencer, The Help
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series: Boardwalk Empire
Male Actor in a Drama Series - Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Modern Family
Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Betty White, Hot in Cleveland"
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Paul Giamatti, Too Big to Fail
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries - Kate Winslet, Mildred Pierce
Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Stunt Ensemble, Television Series - Game of Thrones
Lifetime Achievement Award - Mary Tyler Moore