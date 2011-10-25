Sales of Harry Potter DVDs will stop after Christmas

Films won't be shipped after December 29th

According to Deadline, distribution company Warner Bros will stop sales of the Harry Potter films from December 29th to push customers to purchase the movies before that date.

Warners wouldn't be the first distributors to do this to drive faster sales.

Disney has famously been doing this for years, releasing and then withdrawing popular films such as Bambi and The Lion King to make those titles more covetable.