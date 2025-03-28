Sally Bretton facts: Beyond Paradise star's age, husband, children and career explained

Fans have wanted to know more about Sally Bretton's private life
Here is everything you need to know about Sally Bretton including her age, partner, kids and the TV shows and films she's starred in.

Sally Bretton is back on our screens as Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise alongside Kris Marshall, as a third season of the show airs in 2025.

After appearing in other hit shows such as Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Au Pair and Green Wing, many viewers are keen to learn more about Sally's life away from the spotlight.

While she tends to keep her personal life private, we've done some research into what Sally has said about her family and how she spends her time outside of work.

How old is Sally Bretton, who is her husband, does she have children and what TV shows and movies has she been in?

How old is Sally Bretton?

Sally was born on April 23rd 1980 and celebrated her 44th birthday in 2024.

She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, whilst also teaching children drama at the weekends. Telling the Glasgow Times about her love of theatre, Sally revealed: "I loved it, but I just love kids.

"I got hooked on performing at primary school. I think that’s all you want for your own children, isn’t it? That chance to find a passion, something they will love doing."

Who is Sally Bretton married to?

Sally is married to a photographer named Lee, according to The Mirror. Not much else is known about her partner, as the actress keeps her family life away from the limelight.

Does Sally Bretton have children?

Sally shares three daughters with her husband, however their names and ages haven't been publicly revealed.

While Sally does keep her personal life private, she did open up about her kids during an interview with the Glasgow Times in 2020, where she discussed how touring impacts her family time.

She stated: "My children are still quite young, so I haven't done much theatre – touring is not a good fit with family life."

Sally added: "My children came up to Aberdeen for half term, which was fantastic – we had a lovely time. Even saw some dolphins, which was unexpected."

What TV shows and movies has Sally Bretton been in?

Here are some of the films and TV programmes Sally Bretton has starred in:

  • Not Going Out
  • Death in Paradise
  • Beyond Paradise
  • The Office
  • Green Wing
  • The Au Pair
  • Outlaw

