Sam Faiers Shares FIRST Snap Of Newborn As She Gushes Over Sex Of The Baby

The 'Mummy Diaries' star has snubbed lucrative magazine offers to share the adorable picture with her fans on Instagram.

Sam Faiers is the proud mother to a gorgeous baby girl after welcoming her second child over the weekend.

The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram to share the happy news along with a candid black and white snap of her cradling her newborn while getting a kiss from her son Paul Jr as her husband looks on lovingly.

'Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl,' Sam wrote on the image.



Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) onNov 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PST





Reports claim Sam was motivated to share the image of her newborn to her Instagram page after being inundated with offers from magazines.

"A number of publications made significant financial proposals for the exclusive first images of her second child.

"However, Sam shunned all offers and decided to share the first pictures of her newborn on her Instagram page."

#Itvgala with my A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) onNov 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

According to representatives for the 26-year-old, she is over the moon with the latest addition to her family.

"Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well," a representative for the 26-year-old exclusively told MailOnline on Sunday.





#tb this picture soo much, we are soo excited to meet you baby only a few weeks left now we are waiting for you xxxx A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) onOct 29, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT





The new addition of a baby girl will be much welcomed by Sam who had expressed her desires for a daughter throughout her second pregnancy.

What a gorgeous family!