Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

During last night's episode of Sister Act, fans were not impressed after Sam gave her medical opinion to Billie.

Sam Faiers, 34, has been slammed by viewers after she offered health advice to her sister Billie Shepherd, 35, on their show Sister Act.

During the first episode of the new series, fans watched as Billie opened up to Sam about her son Arthur's health issues after the six-year-old was advised to have his tonsils removed. However Sam went on to gave her opinion on what Billie should do in this situation, with many viewers not take kindly to her words.

Speaking to her sister about the issue, Billie revealed: "Arthur is getting his tonsils out. He had tonsillitis I’d say six times last year, and it made him so poorly."

She continued: "When the doctor looked at them, straight away he said to me ‘nah…’ he went ‘they are really, really unhealthy tonsils.' But tonsils serve no purpose in your body."

Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd opened up about health issues on Sister Act. Picture: ITV

However Sam disagreed with the claims, stating: "Everything in your body serves a purpose. When you’re not well and something inflames in your body or your tonsils are raised or your hair is falling out, or you’ve got a rash, it’s because your body is telling you something isn’t right.

"So it’s Arthur’s body’s way of telling him I’ve got an allergy, or you know, I’ve got a virus and that’s his way. So when they’re out, how else is his body going to tell you that something is wrong?"

Following this fans hit out at Sam's advice, with many branding it "uneducated".

Billie Shepherd revealed Arthur's health concerns. Picture: Instagram/Billie Shepherd

Taking to social media one follower penned: "Uneducated advice that your sister does not need 🙄"

A second added: "She’s no doctor and shouldn't be allowed to give advice thats dangerous."

Whilst a third wrote: "Sam is so irritating.. think she knows it all omg."

However some followers did defend Sam, with one posting: "@samanthafaiers just looking out for her sister and nephew ❤️ it’s healthy for family to share worries and debate nicely about things. It’s all the strangers that follow them that rage 😂"

With another stating: "@samanthafaiers is b***** amazing 👏"

Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd star in their new show Sister Act. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

This comes after Sam admitted she doesn't put suncream on her children, Paul, nine, Rosie, seven, and Edward, two.

The former TOWIE star revealed: "So this is always a bit of a controversial one, but honestly, me and my whole family don't actually wear sunscreen.

"Over the years, the kids have built up a really good tolerance to being in the sun. Of course, if it's really hot and the sun feels too harsh, I'll make sure we head into the shade.. usually around lunchtime we'll go in, have something to eat, and just avoid those peak hours.

"I'm really careful about sunscreen in general, because a lot of them are actually pretty harmful and full of toxic ingredients.“If you do want to protect your kids, I think SPF swimwear is such a good and safer option.

"But also, don't be afraid of the sun! Early in the morning or later in the afternoon when it's not as strong, I love letting the kids run around and soak it up it's so good for them.

"That said, I do always bring a Tallow Zine SPF with me when I go away, just in case. And hats or caps are a must! especially for us ladies, because no one wants extra sun damage (I've had my fair share over the years because I'm such a sun lover!)"

Sam Faiers revealed she doesn't use suncream. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

However followers hit back at Sam's confession, with the mother-of-three defending her choice shortly after.

The 34-year-old later posted: "Wow, I've received so many kind and supportive messages from my sunscreen post. Thank you. I'd definitely recommend doing a little research into which tallow you'd like to use, there are lots of amazing options out there."