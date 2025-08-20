Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

20 August 2025, 13:55

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice
Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

During last night's episode of Sister Act, fans were not impressed after Sam gave her medical opinion to Billie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sam Faiers, 34, has been slammed by viewers after she offered health advice to her sister Billie Shepherd, 35, on their show Sister Act.

During the first episode of the new series, fans watched as Billie opened up to Sam about her son Arthur's health issues after the six-year-old was advised to have his tonsils removed. However Sam went on to gave her opinion on what Billie should do in this situation, with many viewers not take kindly to her words.

Speaking to her sister about the issue, Billie revealed: "Arthur is getting his tonsils out. He had tonsillitis I’d say six times last year, and it made him so poorly."

She continued: "When the doctor looked at them, straight away he said to me ‘nah…’ he went ‘they are really, really unhealthy tonsils.' But tonsils serve no purpose in your body."

Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd opened up about health issues on Sister Act
Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd opened up about health issues on Sister Act. Picture: ITV

However Sam disagreed with the claims, stating: "Everything in your body serves a purpose. When you’re not well and something inflames in your body or your tonsils are raised or your hair is falling out, or you’ve got a rash, it’s because your body is telling you something isn’t right.

"So it’s Arthur’s body’s way of telling him I’ve got an allergy, or you know, I’ve got a virus and that’s his way. So when they’re out, how else is his body going to tell you that something is wrong?"

Following this fans hit out at Sam's advice, with many branding it "uneducated".

Billie Shepherd revealed Arthur's health concerns
Billie Shepherd revealed Arthur's health concerns. Picture: Instagram/Billie Shepherd

Taking to social media one follower penned: "Uneducated advice that your sister does not need 🙄"

A second added: "She’s no doctor and shouldn't be allowed to give advice thats dangerous."

Whilst a third wrote: "Sam is so irritating.. think she knows it all omg."

However some followers did defend Sam, with one posting: "@samanthafaiers just looking out for her sister and nephew ❤️ it’s healthy for family to share worries and debate nicely about things. It’s all the strangers that follow them that rage 😂"

With another stating: "@samanthafaiers is b***** amazing 👏"

Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd star in their new show Sister Act
Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd star in their new show Sister Act. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

This comes after Sam admitted she doesn't put suncream on her children, Paul, nine, Rosie, seven, and Edward, two.

The former TOWIE star revealed: "So this is always a bit of a controversial one, but honestly, me and my whole family don't actually wear sunscreen.

"Over the years, the kids have built up a really good tolerance to being in the sun. Of course, if it's really hot and the sun feels too harsh, I'll make sure we head into the shade.. usually around lunchtime we'll go in, have something to eat, and just avoid those peak hours.

"I'm really careful about sunscreen in general, because a lot of them are actually pretty harmful and full of toxic ingredients.“If you do want to protect your kids, I think SPF swimwear is such a good and safer option.

"But also, don't be afraid of the sun! Early in the morning or later in the afternoon when it's not as strong, I love letting the kids run around and soak it up it's so good for them.

"That said, I do always bring a Tallow Zine SPF with me when I go away, just in case. And hats or caps are a must! especially for us ladies, because no one wants extra sun damage (I've had my fair share over the years because I'm such a sun lover!)"

Sam Faiers revealed she doesn't use suncream
Sam Faiers revealed she doesn't use suncream. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

However followers hit back at Sam's confession, with the mother-of-three defending her choice shortly after.

The 34-year-old later posted: "Wow, I've received so many kind and supportive messages from my sunscreen post. Thank you. I'd definitely recommend doing a little research into which tallow you'd like to use, there are lots of amazing options out there."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed
Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price

Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Love Island

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'