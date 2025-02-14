Samantha Barks facts: Musical theatre star's age, career, husband and kids revealed

Samantha Barks found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The musical theatre star's career began on a BBC talent show – now she's one of the West End's hottest talents.

Samantha Barks is a musical theatre star who has been cast in a string of lead roles that have catapulted her to success.

The singer first found fame when she appeared on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, where she battled to win the part of Nancy in a new West End production of Oliver!

She may have only placed third but the series shone a spotlight on her skills, which led her to score parts in Cabaret, Les Misérables and Frozen.

Here, we take a look at her impressive stage career and her sweet family life.

Where is Samantha Barks from and how old is she?

Samantha Jane Barks was born on 2nd October 1990 in Laxey, Isle of Man.

She celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

Samantha made her film debut opposite Eddie Redmayne as Éponine in Les Misérables. Picture: Alamy

Is Samantha Barks married and does she have children?

Samantha not only dedicates time to her career, she also has a busy family life.

She met partner and fellow actor Alex Michael Stoll on Broadway while the duo were starring together in the hit production of Pretty Woman: The Musical.

The pair got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022, exchanging vows in a stunning Italian ceremony in Tuscany.

Just a year later the married couple welcomed their first baby together.

The Frozen star gave birth to a son called Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll on 16 October 2023.

Announcing the news with a sweet black and white snap of the couple holding their newborn's hand, she told fans her "heart could burst with happiness".

What is Samantha Barks famous for?

Samantha shot to stardom when she came third in Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular BBC talent show, I'd Do Anything.

The judges were on the hunt for the next big musical theatre star to play Nancy in the West End revival of Oliver!

Despite not taking the crown, she wowed fans in third place and even received support from industry icon Idina Menzel, who famously played Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked.

Following her success on the show, she auditioned for the London production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre and bagged the lead role as Éponine from 2010 to 2011.

The musical theatre star finished third in reality show I'd Do Anything. Picture: BBC

After some lesser-known attempts to release solo music, the mother-of-one finally got to play Nancy in the UK tour of Oliver! from 2011 to 2012.

However after four short months, she was called to reprise her role as Éponine in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Samantha starred across from Eddie Redmayne in a performance that was described as "heartbreakingly soulful" and "star-making".

She was then cast as Velma Kelly in the 2013 production of Chicago, among other West End roles in shows including Amélie, A New Musical, The Last Five Years, and Pretty Woman.

In 2021, the singer and actress scored the dream role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen and continued in her part as the ice princess up until 2024.