Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Grant coming to the UK for a 'showdown'

Meghan Markle's estranged sister is on her way to the UK for 'showdown talks' over dad Thomas Markle' health.

Samantha Markle, 53, is flying to England to meet half-sister and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to discuss their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Confirming her whereabouts, her publicist tweeted: "Samantha Markle is coming to the UK.

“After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond.

“I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left.

"I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not."

Samantha has hit headlines over the last year for her crude and cutting comments about the Duchess of Sussex, after it emerged that she was the mastermind behind dad Thomas Markle's staged pap pics.

She has also accused Meghan of causing her dad's ill health, and claimed that the late Princess Diana would be 'disappointed' in her new daughter-in-law.

In her most recent social media tirade, Samantha referred to her half-sister as the 'DuchASS' and slammed Prince Harry for failing to wish his new father-in-law a happy birthday.

In the same breath, Samantha also urged Meghan to visit their father in America because 'life is short' and he 'just wants to embrace her'.

Meghan was left to be walked part-way down the aisle by her husband's father, Prince Charles, after Thomas Markle failed to make the journey to the UK to partake in the Royal Wedding.