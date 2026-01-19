Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi - Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

19 January 2026, 12:24 | Updated: 19 January 2026, 16:14

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars
Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Samie Elishi is joining Love Island All Stars, so here is everything you need to know including her age, when she was on Love Island, what happened between her and Tom Clare and if she has Instagram.

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Samie Elishi to the villa for a second time as she tries to find romance once again.

After coupling up with Tom Clare during their first season on the show and entering a love triangle with Luca Bish and Grace Jackson on All Stars last year, Samie will be hoping her third time on Love Island will just as successful as her ex, after he won All Stars back in 2024 with Molly Smith.

As she gets to know her fellow Islanders, it's time to learn more about Samie as we watch her love life unfold on the shw.

So how old is Samie, when was she on Love Island, what happened between her and Tom, who are her ex-boyfriends and does she have Instagram?

Samie Elishi is set to take part in Love Island All Stars
Samie Elishi is set to take part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@samieelishi

Who is Samie Elishi and how old is she?

Samie was born on February 15th 2000 and celebrated her 25th birthday in 2025.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Samie was a senior estate agent coordinator, however she has now managed to carve out a successful influencing career.

When was Samie Elishi on Love Island?

Samie was a contestant on season nine of Love Island which aired in 2023. Whilst on the show she formed a close connection with Tom Clare and the pair left the villa as a couple.

Sadly their relationship faltered on the outside world and the pair split soon after the show ended.

Samie Elishi took part in Love Island back in 2023
Samie Elishi took part in Love Island back in 2023. Picture: ITV

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare?

After a few months of dating back in the UK, Samie and Tom announced their split in April 2023.

Taking to Instagram to discuss their break-up, Samie wrote: "Really didn't want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I have been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair.

"I will be speaking about everything soon but at the moment the time isn't right (which I will also explain) Thank you for the kind messages, they don't go unnoticed."

Tom went on to add: "Didn't think I'd be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways. 'We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I'm gutted it's some to an end but I truly wish Samie the best."

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi dated outside of the villa
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi dated outside of the villa. Picture: ITV

Who are Samie Elishi's ex-boyfriends?

Samie was previously in a relationship with TOWIE star Harry Lee, however the pair called it quits in September 2024 after months of dating.

A source told The Sun at the time: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends.

"They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be. They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."

What is Samie Elishi's Instagram?

Fans can follow Samie on Instagram @samieelishi where she currently boasts over 629,000 followers.

She often shares images of her nights out as well as travels abroad.

