Samie Elishi facts: Age, Love Island history, boyfriend and children revealed

Samie Elishi is a successful influencer and reality TV star. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Samie Elishi and how did she get famous? Here's everything you need to know about the social media star including where she's from and her ex-boyfriends.

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Samie Elishi first rose to fame in 2023 when she appeared on the winter series of Love Island.

Now, the reality TV star has continued to cement her celebrity status with a successful business and a huge influencing career which has seen her land big fashion and beauty deals.

And it's not only Samie's work life that has blossomed over the years but things have also progressed for her personally too. In April 2026 she confirmed she was in a relationship with Love Island star Tyrique Hyde and in October they revealed the exciting news they were expecting their first baby together.

Here's everything you need to know about Samie from her age, Instagram, Love Island history and dating past.

Samie Elishi rose to fame on Love Island 2023 and when she returned to All Stars in 2026. Picture: ITV

Who is Samie Elishi?

Age: 26

26 From: Islington, London

Islington, London Instagram: @samieelishi

Samie was born on February 15th 2000 in North London to her parents. She is half Moroccan on her dad's side and English-Welsh from her mother's. She is one of three children and has a sister named Courtney and an older brother.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Samie was a senior estate agent coordinator, however she has now managed to carve out a successful influencing career.

How tall is Samie Elishi?

Samie measures in at 5ft 7inches tall which is around 1.7m in height.

How did Samie Elishi become famous?

Samie's career really took off when she entered the winter version of Love Island in 2023. Coupled up and leaving in a relationship with Tom Clare, she came third in that series.

Catapulting her showbiz platform, Samie has since gone on to become a successful influencer with over 1million followers on Instagram alone. Signing some huge fashion and beauty deals, she has become one of Love Island's most successful islanders.

She also returned to Love Island All Stars in 2026 which she won alongside Ciaran Davies.

Now, Samie has launched her own perfume business, Elishi, and continues to focus on her social media career.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde confirmed they were in a relationship in April 2026. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Who is Samie Elishi's boyfriend and who has she dated before?

Samie is currently in a relationship with Tyrique Hyde, another Love Island star who she met before they went on the show.

The couple got together in less than ideal circumstances this year when Tyrique made a play for her despite just winning All Stars with Ciaran. However, his bold move paid off and they're both officially a happy couple.

Before Tyrique, Samie was exclusive with Ciaran following their time in the Love Island villa but that fizzled out almost instantly after their win.

She's also been linked to Sam Thompson and was in a relationship with TOWIE star Harry Lee who she split with in 2024.

Samie was in a relationship with Tom following their time on the ITV2 dating show too, but they split just months after leaving together.

Does Samie Elishi have any children?

Samie is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tyrique. The happy couple confirmed their good news in October 2026 but it's unclear when she is due to give birth.

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