Sandra Bullock partner: Who is Bryan Randall and what is ALS?

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner, what is ALS and how did Bryan Randall he die? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall has passed away after a three-year battle with ALS.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall died on 5th August, three-years after being diagnosed with ALS.

The photographer's family announced the death of Bryan earlier this week, saying that he passed away peacefully following the battle.

Most recently, Sandra's sister Gesine praised the actress, 59, for her amazing care towards "the love of her life" throughout his health struggles.

Here's a look inside the couple's relationship and the details behind his ALS battle.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall pictured in London, 2018. Picture: Alamy

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall?

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall was a photographer who passed away on 5th August.

The couple have been together since 2015 and first met when he was hired to take pictures of Sandra's son's birthday party.

While Sandra keeps her private life away from the public, she has previously spoken about Bryan, calling him the "love of her life" on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

She said: "I am someone who went through the divorce process...I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

The pair never got married, with Sandra explaining: "I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother."

Sandra Bullock was previously married to Jesse James.

She also dated Ryan Gosling in 2002 and was romantically linked to Chris Evans in 2014.

Sandra Bullock pictured at the Venice International Film Festival, 2013. Picture: Getty

Does Sandra Bullock have children?

Sandra Bullock has two adopted children; Louis, 13, and Laila, 11.

Bryan has one daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

What is ALS and Motor Neurone Disease?

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a common form of MND (Motor Neurone Disease).

Motor Neurone Disease is a rare condition that affects the brain and nerves, with the condition getting worse over time.

There is sadly no cure for MND, but there are treatments which help reduce the impact the disease has on the patient's daily life.

Symptoms of MND include weakness in ankles and legs, slurred speech, a weak grip, muscle cramps and twitches and weight loss.

The disease often affects people in their 60s and 70s, but can affect adults of any age.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall pictured together in New York, 2018. Picture: Getty

Sandra Bullock's sister calls her an 'amazing career'

Sandra Bullock's sister Gesine recently put out a statement on Instagram, praising her sibling's amazing care for her partner.

She wrote: "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."