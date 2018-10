Sarah Harding's catwalk debut

Girls Aloud singer will model at London Fashion Week

Sarah Harding will model the Ultimo lingerie collection for the Look magazine fashion show at Westfield in London's Stratford.

Unlike her band mates, Harding has not launched a solo career yet, preferring to concentrate on her acting.

The star's already had parts in St Trinians 1 and 2, TV film Freefall, Bad Day and is currently working on movie Run For Your Wife, co-starring Denise Van Outen and Rolf Harris.