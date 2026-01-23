Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

23 January 2026, 16:06

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. then and now
Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has given an insight into her marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about a small but surprisingly effective choice she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. credit for maintaining a happy marriage.

The actors, who tied the knot in 2002, have now been married for more than two decades and are the proud parents of two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, born in 2009, and son Rocky James, born in 2012.

Sarah, 48, has often shared insights into what makes her relationship with Prinze Jr. work, highlighting the importance of respect, attention and carving out time for one another amid busy careers.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of Netflix's Star Search, where she serves as a judge, she revealed one small practice that has made a big difference in their marriage. She shared: "Separate bathrooms. That's what I always say.

At the same event, fellow Star Search judge Chrissy Teigen revealed she follows a similar approach with her husband, John Legend, explaining that having designated spaces at home helps “keep the sexy and preserve the sexy.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar pictured at the beginning of their relationship, in 2000.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar pictured at the beginning of their relationship, in 2000. Picture: Getty

Sarah and Freddie have been candid about their marriage over the years, offering advice and reflections on what keeps their partnership strong.

In July 2025, Prinze Jr. told Variety that marriage requires effort regardless of profession: "Marriage is hard, no matter what business you’re in. What works for us might not work for everyone else," he revealed.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been candid about their marriage over the years, offering advice and reflections on what keeps their partnership strong.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been candid about their marriage over the years, offering advice and reflections on what keeps their partnership strong. Picture: Getty

"We work at it. I’m not perfect. She’s not perfect. We piss each other off, but we respect one another."

He also credited part of their enduring connection to the fact they were friends before becoming a couple, while acknowledging every relationship is unique.

Before tying the knot, the pair worked together on several movie projects. Most notably they co-starred in Scooby-Doo (2002) and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), portraying Daphne and Fred.

Their on-screen chemistry translated off-screen, allowing them to navigate the challenges of Hollywood together while maintaining a grounded relationship.

Looking back to 2016, when they were in their 13th year of marriage, Gellar told PEOPLE that being attentive and carving out small daily moments together was key.

"Take the 10 minutes. Put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids. Make the most of the time that you have," she said.

She added: "We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present."

Now approaching their 24th year of marriage, Gellar and Prinze Jr. continue to prioritise small gestures, shared routines, and mutual respect — proving that even seemingly minor choices, like having separate bathrooms, can make a meaningful difference in a long-lasting partnership.

