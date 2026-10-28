Sarah Michelle Gellar’s son Rocky, 14, twins with dad Freddie Prinze Jr. after dramatic haircut

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a glimpse of her 14-year-old son Rocky's dramatic haircut that has left him looking just like his famous father, Freddie Prinze Jr. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare family photos as son Rocky, 14, debuts new look amid F1 dreams.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a glimpse of a family racing weekend, with her 14-year-old son Rocky stealing the spotlight thanks to a dramatic haircut that has left him looking just like his famous father, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, 49, posted a series of photographs on Instagram, including a mother-and-son snap that showed Rocky sporting a much shorter hairstyle.

Having swapped his longer, tousled waves for a cropped cut, the teenager bears a striking resemblance to Freddie, 50, who is known for his short, close shaved hair.

The actress, 49, posted a series of photographs on Instagram, including a mother-and-son snap that showed Rocky sporting a much shorter hairstyle (pictured). Picture: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Having swapped his longer, tousled waves for a cropped cut, the teenager bears a striking resemblance to Freddie (pictured) who is known for his short, spiked hair. Picture: Getty

“Race weekend with my boys,” Sarah captioned the photo collection, shared with her 5.1 million followers.

In the opening image, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posed beside Rocky, with the pair coordinating in black. Sarah wore a casual crewneck sweatshirt and oversized sunglasses, while her son was dressed in full racing gear.

The new look marks a noticeable transformation for Rocky, who was sporting considerably longer hair only weeks ago.

His mother previously shared photographs to celebrate his 14th birthday, offering fans a glimpse of the teenager before his latest style change.

The couple, who began dating in 2000 and married in 2002, are also parents to daughter Charlotte, 17.

Although they generally keep their children out of the spotlight, Sarah occasionally shares family milestones and celebrations on social media.

Marking the teenager's 14th birthday, she reflected on his arrival and the enthusiasm he brings to her life.

“And then, there were two. Three years and one day later @rockyprinze came racing into our lives,” she wrote.

She went on to celebrate his determination, adding: “You have no idea how lucky I feel to watch you chase your dream.”

The couple, who began dating in 2000 and married in 2002, are also parents to daughter Charlotte, 17. Picture: Getty

“You inspire not just me, but everyone around you. Happy Birthday Rocky,” she continued.

The reference to chasing his dreams is particularly fitting given Rocky's growing interest in motorsport.

In an interview with People in March 2026, Sarah revealed that her son hopes to become a Formula 1 driver and had already been setting records at his local go-kart racing arena.

Supporting that ambition has presented a learning curve for the actress, who admitted that the world of racing was unfamiliar territory.

“How do we foster that for him?” she said. “I don't know a lot about F1 and racing, so it's like finding those contacts.”

Despite her lack of specialist knowledge, Sarah made clear that she wanted to help Rocky explore his passion and find the right people to support his ambitions.

The couple have also spoken openly about the principles guiding their approach to raising their children.

In 2021, Freddie described their parenting style as firm, explaining that family values were central to their household.

“We are strict as hell,” he said, before adding: “Friendships come and go. I tell my kids all the time that family is forever.”

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