Sarah Millican shares update after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

13 November 2026, 12:47

Sarah Millican has reassured fans after undergoing emergency surgery to remove her appendix
Sarah Millican has reassured fans after undergoing emergency surgery to remove her appendix. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Sarah Millican

By Giorgina Hamilton

The comedian, 51, thanked hospital staff for their care after doctors removed her "gnarly" emergency surgery.

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Sarah Millican has reassured fans after undergoing emergency surgery to remove her appendix, sharing a series of candid photographs from her hospital stay.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the medical staff who cared for her at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, praising their kindness after she was rushed in and diagnosed with appendicitis.

In typically humorous fashion, Sarah accompanied one photograph of herself being pushed along a hospital corridor in a wheelchair with the theme tune from TV show Casualty.

Her husband, fellow comedian Gary Delaney, could be seen behind her, apparently taking her home following the operation.

Sarah revealed that doctors had successfully removed her appendix, describing it as a 'particularly gnarly appendix' in her heartfelt message of thanks.

She wrote: "An appreciation post for the absolute geniuses and angels who've just looked after me in A&E and on ward A6 @manchestershospitals at Wythenshawe hospital.

"From working out what was wrong to whipping out a particularly gnarly appendix (so retro!) to looking after me so expertly."

The comedian went on to praise everyone she encountered during her stay, saying she had been struck by the professionalism and warmth of the hospital team.

"Every single person I came into contact with was kind and smiling and helpful. No notes," she added.

A second image showed the hospital's 'Meet our team' display, giving Sarah the opportunity to acknowledge the wider group of people who had helped look after her.
A second image showed the hospital's 'Meet our team' display, giving Sarah the opportunity to acknowledge the wider group of people who had helped look after her. Picture: Instagram/Sarah Millican

Sarah also admitted her recollection of some of the staff members was hazy after receiving strong pain relief, but was keen to acknowledge as many people as possible.

Naming those she could remember through the 'fog of morphine and codeine', she continued: "You're all glorious and I'm so grateful."

She also shared an amusing insight into her recovery, joking: "I've never been so congratulated on doing a poo in my life."

Alongside the message, Sarah explained the photographs she had posted, including one showing Gary helping her leave the hospital.

"First photo is @garydelaneycomedian taking me home. It looks like we're escaping. We had permission. I promise. I love this photo," she wrote.

A second image showed the hospital's 'Meet our team' display, giving Sarah the opportunity to acknowledge the wider group of people who had helped look after her.

Sarah Millican and husband Gary Delaney pictured in 2012.
Sarah Millican and husband Gary Delaney pictured in 2012. Picture: Getty

She also reserved special thanks for those closest to her, adding: "Massive hugs also to my husband, sister and best friend who I could not do without."

Her post was quickly met with messages of support from fellow celebrities and fans, with television presenter Claudia Winkleman responding with a string of heart emojis.

Comedian Alan Carr also sent his well wishes, commenting: "Awww get well soon."

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