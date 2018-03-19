Saturday Night Takeaway Is CANCELLED As Ant McPartlin Heads Back To Rehab!

19 March 2018, 16:54 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Ant and Dec Saturday night takeaway

Ant won't be appearing alongside Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend as fears for the presenter's health worsen.

Ant and Dec will not be hosting Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend in a last minute decision to pull the entertainment show off the air.

It's been announced that Ant McPartlin will be taking time off from the show to head back to rehab after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Is Saturday Night Takeaway Returning? Everything You Need To Know  

A statement from Ant & Dec released earlier today (March 19) said that the presenter had "asked for time off for the foreseeable future".

The TV favourite had admitted himself to rehab in Los Angeles last summer for addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The full statement read: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"We will reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31st and 7th April) which would not feature Ant, who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope he gets the help he needs."

Read more: Lorraine Addresses Whether Ant Will Present Saturday Night Takeaway! 

More news to follow...

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson has proved there's no end to her talents with a string of high profile jobs

Sarah Ferguson lands lucrative new diet deal - here's her job history that landed her a fortune
A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame
Sheridan Smith asset

Sheridan Smith is 'proud to admit' she suffers from mental health problems
Stacey Solomon has learnt to deal with her anxiety

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's terrified of dying - and every parent will relate