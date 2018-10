The Saturdays set for US career

The girls land US deal and show

The Saturdays are reportedly starring in their own reality TV show in the States after signing a deal with E!.

The girls have landed a recording contract with a major American label and the TV show will chart their efforts in making it in the US.

The girls will move to the States once their tour is over and start working on their show. Una Healy is said to be staying behind because of her pregnancy.