Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria star in pro Obama video

The actresses are urging people to vote for the Democratic American president

Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria appear in the video directed by When Harry Met Sally and Rumour Has it director Rob Reiner.

The stars give three short speeches, urging people to vote for Barack Obama to safeguard women's rights.

The American presidential elections take place in November. Current president and Democratic candidate Obama will go head to head with Republican Mitt Romney.

At the moment 49& of Americans support Obama, whilst 48% said they'd vote for Romney on November 6.

Watch the video below

