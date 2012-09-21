Scarlett Johansson to star in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

The actress will play role made famous by Elizabeth Taylor

Johansson will play Maggie Pollitt in the theatre production of the famous Tennessee Williams play, which opens on Broadway in January 2013.

'I am so thrilled to return to Broadway' said the actress 'and feel incredibly fortunate to be doing so with [director] Rob Ashford and such gifted actors'.

The famous play was successfully transferred to the big screen in 1958 and saw Elizabeth Taylor in the role of Maggie Pollitt whilst Paul Newman played her ex football player husband, Brick Pollitt.

The film was nominated for six Oscars in 1959.