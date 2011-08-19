Scarlett Johansson turns shoe designer

Actress designs for footwear brand Stuart Weizman

Johansson, Hayden Panettiere, Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg and reality TV star and fashionista Olivia Palermo have all designed shoes for Weizman as part of the brand's new Young Hollywood Cares collection.

The stars donned their designing skills for a good cause: part of the proceedings from the sale of the shoes will go to the Marsha Moses' research into ovarian cancer at the Folkman Institute in Boston.



Prices for the shoes start at $425. The designs will be sold in Stuart Weizman's shoes in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Johansson designed a pair of patent leather Oxfor lace-up heels, Panettiere went for chunky platform booties, Trachtenberg created studded snakeskin platform courts and Palermo a pair of sandals embellished with feathers.