Scarlett Johansson is your local weather girl

Scarlett Johansson has fulfilled her lifelong dream of presenting the weather on National TV.

If you switched on NBC’s Today show this morning to catch the daily forecast… You may have had a bit of a shock!

Local meteorologist Al Roker, who was suffering with laryngitis found himself temporarily replaced by none other than Hollywood A-lister Scarlett. When poor Al couldn’t make it into work, the ‘Lost in Translation’ star, who was a guest on the show, rose admirably to the occasion claiming ‘This is my dream come true’.

Scarlett then used the satellite map behind her to and a huge smile to present the national weather.

The multi-talented Miss Johansson, who already has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, can now add professional weather girl to her bow. Congratulations!