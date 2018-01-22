Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back At Body Shamers With This Hilarious Image

Scarlett Moffatt

The Geordie beauty had this message to spread about body positivity.

Scarlett Moffatt has had a tough time of it recently.

Last week she hit back at criticism from the Daily Mail who shamed her for 'working her angles' in an Instagram post by using a paparazzi photo of her taken the same day to show what she looked like.

 

Selfieeeeeeeee Scarlett #selfie

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) onJan 11, 2018 at 10:54am PST

She had lots of support from fellow celebs after she tweeted her anger and frustration about the article including Rylan Clark-Neal and Gaby Roslin.

But she showed that she hasn't let the body shamers get her down when she shared this cheeky illustration on Instagram to boost her followers body confidence...

 

How to dress for your body shape tag your sistassss #body #confidence #ootd

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) onJan 21, 2018 at 1:47am PST

The illustration showed all the different body types from 'hourglass' to 'apple' titled 'How To Dress For Your Body Type' with captions that we suspect were changed from the originals. 

Underneath each figure on the illustration it says 'Dress how you like. It's your body.' spreading the message of positivity that Scarlett always champions.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt Slams Tabloids For Body Shaming Her In The Worst Way

Her followers were quick to show their appreciation for the post with many commenting 'Love it!' and 'Preach!'.

She's right! Don't listen to 'advice' from anybody, wear what you like it's your body and you can dress it with whatever makes you happy.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Girlfriend Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed

TV & Movies

Alfonso Ribeiro, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., Angela Unkrich

Who is Alfonso Ribeiro? Wife, net worth and dancing and acting career revealed
Jermaine Pennant on Jeremy Kyle

Jermaine Pennant refuses lie detector test on Jeremy Kyle after Chloe Ayling scandal
Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in Australia

Pregnant Meghan Markle reveals the 4.30am activity helping her sleepless nights

Celebrities

Princess Charlotte and Teddy Williams were both amongst the bridesmaids for Princess Eugenie's wedding

Ayda Field talks pride of seeing daughter Teddy walk down the aisle behind Princess Eugenie

Royals