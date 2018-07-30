Scarlett Moffatt left sobbing after being cruel trolls fat shame her for wearing THIS dress

By Emma Gritt

The Geordie star took to Twitter to slam people who made nasty comments about her appearance.

Scarlett Moffatt was reduced to tears after reading nasty comments made during her appearance on Love Island Aftersun.

The 27-year-old appeared on the final Love Island spin-off of the series, but her experience was ruined by cruel trolls who bombarded her with abuse about her outfit and figure.

Shortly after she came off air, Scarlett posted a four-part Twitter statement slamming the trolls and urging society to change its attitude towards cyber bullying.

Scarlett was on the show with Russell Kane and Jaimie Laing (Image: ITV)

She wrote: “I’m honestly ashamed of some people on here. Hard to pretend I’m ok and be a good role model to others about how it’s ok to just you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out!

“I hope you’re very proud of yourselves.

“No wonder the amount of people including myself with social anxiety is increasing.

“Feel like I can’t even film tv shows without hating the way that I look after - from constantly being attacked because of my size and my appearance!

People questioned by Caroline Flack didn't tell Scarlett to pull her dress up (Image: ITV)

“Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!!

“Please to the people out there who aren’t loving themselves right now please don’t let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within.

“I wanted and felt like I had to write that tweet to let you know at the end of the day I’m a 27 year old girl with feelings & a family who get upset also when they see vile comments about my appearance.

“Something needs to change with our society!!”

Scarlett's £40 PrettyLittleThing frock - which is available in sizes 8-16 - is designed to be low-cut, but people at home thought it showed a bit too much.

People at home picked up on the fact that Scarlett's bra was visible beneath her dress, prompting some to slam presenter Caroline Flack for failing to honour 'girl code' and tell her politely to pull her dress up.

Scarlett hit back at the "vile grown-ups" who ridiculed her (Image: ITV)

Devastated Scarlett’s comments come just days after Stacey Solomon, 29, revealed that she wants body shaming to be made a hate crime.

Yesterday it was also revealed how Love Island producers manipulate viewers to keep their favourite characters on the show.