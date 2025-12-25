Scarlett Moffatt facts: Age, husband, kids, career and health condition explained

Scarlett Moffatt is a TV star from Country Durham. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

By Claire Blackmore

Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt has become a household name in recent years – here, we explore her personal life, from her career highlights to her sweet family.

Scarlett Moffatt first shot to stardom when she joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2014, alongside her mum Betty and her dad Mark.

She won viewers over with her down-to-earth personality and was offered a string of showbiz jobs off the back of her Channel 4 fame.

Now, the bubbly star has her own podcast, a glittering career and a little family of her own, plus she advocates for body positivity and new mums on social media – but what else has she been in, what year did she win I'm A Celebrity and is she married?

Here, we take a deeper look at the presenter's life on and off-screen, from her husband and her son to her ongoing health battles.

Scarlett first found fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

How old is Scarlett Moffatt and where is she from?

Scarlett Sigourney Leigh Moffatt was born in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on 17th October 1990.

She turned 35-years-old in 2025.

Her mum and dad's love of movies inspired her unusual moniker as she's named after Gone with the Wind heroine Scarlett O'Hara and Alien actress Sigourney Weaver.

Her name was inspired by her parents' favourite films. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

Is Scarlett Moffatt married?

Scarlett is engaged to her long-term parter Scott Dobinson after he dropped down on one knee back in November 2023.

Wedding website Hitched recently claimed the couple were planning on tying the knot in 2026 at dreamy wedding venue Le Petit Chateau in Northumberland.

She first met the police officer, 36, who is also from County Durham, over fifteen years ago through a mutual friend.

The pair were pals for a long time before their friendship turned to romance in 2018, and the two decided to go public with their relationship one year later.

It's been reported that they reconnected when Scarlett was forced to phone the police about a stranger lurking near her home.

Scott answered the call for help as he was on duty at the time and their romance began.

Scarlett and Scott got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

Does Scarlett Moffatt have children?

Scarlett and Scott share one son named Jude Xavier.

In June 2023, they welcomed their baby boy into the world prematurely at 35 weeks when the TV star's waters unexpectedly broke.

The new mum underwent an unplanned C-section and her newborn was rushed to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but he soon gained strength and is now thriving.

Speaking of how Jude changed her whole perspective on life, she told OK!: "I have a completely different mindset these days - it was like a switch flicked in my head when I became a mam.

"I used to put so much pressure on myself and worry about other people’s opinions. Now? I don’t care. I feel I know myself a lot more.

"And I’ve given birth to a little human being - that’s amazing."

The TV star has a son named Jude. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

What TV shows has Scarlett Moffatt been in?

Scarlett starred in Channel 4's Gogglebox for two years, from 2014 to 2016, then left to carve out her TV career.

Clearly it was the right decision for the reality star as she ended up winning the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, the world of showbiz opened up and she was offered a string of high-profile presenting jobs.

Among the impressive list, Scarlett became a backstage host for the 22nd National Television Awards and landed a job presenting the dating show reboot of Streetmate.

But it was her gig as co-presenter on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway that really cemented her star status.

Following her success on ITV, she went on to co-present I'm A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp.

She has also appeared as a contestant on plenty of popular TV shows, including The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Celebrity Catchphrase, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special, Celebrity Juice, The Crystal Maze, and more.

Fans loved her on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

What is Scarlett Moffatt's health condition?

The body positive star battles with a health issue called Bell's Palsy, which causes weakness or paralysis of one side of the face.

It was brought on after Scarlett was knocked over by a car when she was just 11-years-old.

"I was doing a performance for my mum and dad – I used to put on little shows for them – when all of a sudden, my mouth just drooped and I remember standing in front of the mirror and just screaming," she explained of her condition.

"My eye dropped, I couldn’t speak properly, I got all slurred, and my mum and dad thought I was putting it on.

"I was screaming so loud to try to get my mouth to go straight. I burst into tears and then they realised. It was awful."