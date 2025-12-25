Scarlett Moffatt facts: Age, husband, kids, career and health condition explained

25 December 2025, 17:00

Scarlett Moffatt is a TV star from Country Durham.
Scarlett Moffatt is a TV star from Country Durham. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

By Claire Blackmore

Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt has become a household name in recent years – here, we explore her personal life, from her career highlights to her sweet family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scarlett Moffatt first shot to stardom when she joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2014, alongside her mum Betty and her dad Mark.

She won viewers over with her down-to-earth personality and was offered a string of showbiz jobs off the back of her Channel 4 fame.

Now, the bubbly star has her own podcast, a glittering career and a little family of her own, plus she advocates for body positivity and new mums on social media – but what else has she been in, what year did she win I'm A Celebrity and is she married?

Here, we take a deeper look at the presenter's life on and off-screen, from her husband and her son to her ongoing health battles.

Scarlett first found fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox.
Scarlett first found fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

How old is Scarlett Moffatt and where is she from?

Scarlett Sigourney Leigh Moffatt was born in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on 17th October 1990.

She turned 35-years-old in 2025.

Her mum and dad's love of movies inspired her unusual moniker as she's named after Gone with the Wind heroine Scarlett O'Hara and Alien actress Sigourney Weaver.

Her name was inspired by her parents' favourite films.
Her name was inspired by her parents' favourite films. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

Is Scarlett Moffatt married?

Scarlett is engaged to her long-term parter Scott Dobinson after he dropped down on one knee back in November 2023.

Wedding website Hitched recently claimed the couple were planning on tying the knot in 2026 at dreamy wedding venue Le Petit Chateau in Northumberland.

She first met the police officer, 36, who is also from County Durham, over fifteen years ago through a mutual friend.

The pair were pals for a long time before their friendship turned to romance in 2018, and the two decided to go public with their relationship one year later.

It's been reported that they reconnected when Scarlett was forced to phone the police about a stranger lurking near her home.

Scott answered the call for help as he was on duty at the time and their romance began.

Scarlett and Scott got engaged in 2023.
Scarlett and Scott got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

Does Scarlett Moffatt have children?

Scarlett and Scott share one son named Jude Xavier.

In June 2023, they welcomed their baby boy into the world prematurely at 35 weeks when the TV star's waters unexpectedly broke.

The new mum underwent an unplanned C-section and her newborn was rushed to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but he soon gained strength and is now thriving.

Speaking of how Jude changed her whole perspective on life, she told OK!: "I have a completely different mindset these days - it was like a switch flicked in my head when I became a mam.

"I used to put so much pressure on myself and worry about other people’s opinions. Now? I don’t care. I feel I know myself a lot more.

"And I’ve given birth to a little human being - that’s amazing."

The TV star has a son named Jude.
The TV star has a son named Jude. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

What TV shows has Scarlett Moffatt been in?

Scarlett starred in Channel 4's Gogglebox for two years, from 2014 to 2016, then left to carve out her TV career.

Clearly it was the right decision for the reality star as she ended up winning the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, the world of showbiz opened up and she was offered a string of high-profile presenting jobs.

Among the impressive list, Scarlett became a backstage host for the 22nd National Television Awards and landed a job presenting the dating show reboot of Streetmate.

But it was her gig as co-presenter on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway that really cemented her star status.

Following her success on ITV, she went on to co-present I'm A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp.

She has also appeared as a contestant on plenty of popular TV shows, including The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Celebrity Catchphrase, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special, Celebrity Juice, The Crystal Maze, and more.

Fans loved her on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Fans loved her on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

What is Scarlett Moffatt's health condition?

The body positive star battles with a health issue called Bell's Palsy, which causes weakness or paralysis of one side of the face.

It was brought on after Scarlett was knocked over by a car when she was just 11-years-old.

"I was doing a performance for my mum and dad – I used to put on little shows for them – when all of a sudden, my mouth just drooped and I remember standing in front of the mirror and just screaming," she explained of her condition.

"My eye dropped, I couldn’t speak properly, I got all slurred, and my mum and dad thought I was putting it on.

"I was screaming so loud to try to get my mouth to go straight. I burst into tears and then they realised. It was awful."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to stay in your pyjamas and keep the festivities going from the comfort of the sofa.

Boxing Day TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

TV & Movies

Christmas Day's TV schedule is full of brilliant films and special episodes

Christmas Day TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

TV & Movies

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his entire family on Instagram.

Real reason why Brooklyn Beckham blocked David, Victoria and brother Cruz on Instagram

Celebrities

Home Alone viewers have only just noticed one crucial plot detail

Home Alone viewers spot crucial detail that explains why Kevin was left behind

TV & Movies

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Piers Morgan has been compared to the pigeon lady from Home Alone

Piers Morgan insists he's not the pigeon lady from Home Alone

TV & Movies

Bob Mortimer has led tributes to legendary musician Chris Rea, who has died just three days before Christmas following years of ill health.

Chris Rea: Bob Mortimer leads tributes to "brilliant bloke" as fans mourn singer's death

Chris Rea, best known for his classic festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas' has died at the age of 74.

'Driving Home for Christmas' singer Chris Rea has died, aged 74

Idris uploaded the tongue-in-cheek video to his official TikTok page, with the caption: "Wifey made me do it..."

Is Idris Elba the new James Bond? Star drops hint he might replace Daniel Craig as 007

Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect cosy Christmas movie

Christmas in Notting Hill cast, filming locations and film number 2

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours over Christmas 2025

Supermarket Christmas opening hours for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom com

How well do you know Love Actually? This quiz is for experts only...

Christmas

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five reunion tour 2026: Tickets, prices, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Music

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show

Emily In Paris season 5 is missing Camille Razat from the cast - here's why

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud

Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

Westlife star Brian McFadden rose to fame in the late 90s

Brian McFadden facts: Age, Westlife career, relationship history and children revealed

Bob Mortimer is a British comedian and TV star.

Bob Mortimer facts: Comic's age, wife, children, TV career and health scare revealed

Celebrities

Kate Winslet is one of Britain's best loved actresses.

Kate Winslet facts: Actress's age, husband, children, TV and films revealed

Celebrities

Paul Whitehouse is a British comedian, best known for The Fast Show.

Paul Whitehouse facts: Comic's age, wife, children, TV shows and movies revealed

Celebrities

Amanda Holden is a British television presenter, actress, and singer, best known as co-host of Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston.

Amanda Holden facts: Heart presenter's age, height, family, career and more explained

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed