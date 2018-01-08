Scarlett Moffatt and Kem Have Dancing On Ice Fans Convinced They're A Couple

There are already Dancing On Ice romance rumours!

Kem Cetinays Love Island ex-girlfriend Amber Davies is convinced there is "something going on" between her ex and Scarlett Moffatt and she's not the only one!

The 'Love Island' beauty has sparked speculation that her ex-boyfriend - whom she split with over the festive period - is secretly dating the former 'Gogglebox' star after the brunette beauty was seen sitting in the audience supporting Kem during his 'Dancing on Ice' debut.

Viewers watching at home tweeted about the chemistry they saw between the pair on screen...

Definitely something going on between Kem and Scarlett Moffatt #DancingOnIce — Olivia (@OliviaMulhearn) January 7, 2018

Amber, 21, then retweeted Olivia's tweet and wrote: "You said it," followed by a cheeky tongue emoji.

The dancer and Love Island winner later added: "I'm only human after all..... everyone deserves to be happy."

However, Kem was keen to put the rumours to bed by admitting that he and Scarlett, 27, are "good mates" but they won't date because she "doesn't do Essex boys."

He wrote: "Thanks to my good mate @ScarlettMoffatt coming to support with Chris and my fam tonight, sorry guys just mates she don't do Essex boys"

Kem and Amber were together for four months after they met and fell for one another on 'Love Island' but their romance was short-lived as a series of rows led to their split a few weeks ago.

Kem said recently: "Like in any relationship, there were triggers and things happened and I started to notice things. Of course we rowed and bickered. But it was a mutual decision and we sat down together and in the end we split to see how we feel."