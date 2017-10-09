Scarlett Moffatt Says She's Always Late For This Reason, And It's Heartbreaking

The Gogglebox star has revealed that she's not as confident as she seems.

Scarlett Moffatt may be known for her bubbly and outgoing personality, however, she has admitted that she secretly struggles with anxiety and sometimes she gets so nervous it hinders her ability to turn up to appearances on time.

The former Gogglebox star described herself as her "own worst enemy" and revealed she's most anxious when she's getting ready to meet her fans.

Scarlett told the Daily Mirror:" I’m my own worst enemy. I suffer from anxiety. Because I like people, when they come up to me in the street and want a chat and a selfie I’m very flattered. I do miss a lot of trains because of it!”

"I daren’t say, ‘Oh I’m really sorry I’ve got to go now,’ because I’m sure they’re going to think, ‘She’s rude, no she doesn’t!’"

And it makes me late for everything. I even set off early but I’m still just late and that’s the worst thing!”

Meanwhile, Scarlett Moffat will be adding another presenting stint to her already impressive CV when she returns to the jungle to host "I'm A Celebrity...Extra Camp" alongside fellow junglers Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

Reigning Queen of the Jungle Scarlett revealed how excited she was to be returning to the show: "After last year’s Jungle experience which was a dream come true, I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it’s going to be so much fun!"