Scarlett Moffatt shares a snap she avoided after trolls sent her into state of depression

Scarlett took to Instagram to speak about her mental health struggles as a result of trolling. Picture: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt

By Mared Parry

The former Gogglebox star spoke out about her mental health struggles for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Scarlett Moffatt shared an emotional post last night on her Instagram, speaking out about the effect online trolls had on her mental state.

The 28-year-old shared a post to her 2 million followers for Mental Health Awareness Week and stated that cruel bullying as a result of her weight left her unable to leave the house.

She shared a picture of herself on last year's Love Island Aftersun which she claims to have previously avoided as it upset her because of the way she looked.

TV presenter Scarlett added that while it used to have a negative impact on her mental state, she has since transformed the way she looks at herself and she now sees the image as a positive one, and that it depicts "a young girl living her best life", "showing off her best assets and her curves".

Scarlett's post read: "It's mental health awareness week and the focus is on body image.

"I used to avoid this photo it would upset me because even thinking about this moment where I got trolled for the way I looked reminded me of the state of depression it sent me in to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the house!

"But I don’t think that looking at this photo now! NOW I see a young girl living her best life appearing on a show she loves, showing off her best assets and her curves.

"As far as becoming a good role model as like everyone I’m not and haven’t been perfect all I can do going forward is to try and help people, people like me who felt like their body defines them."

Scarlett has struggled with cruel trolls targeting her for the way she looks. Picture: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt

She continued: "It's important we look after our bodies by eating good foods and exercising but we can do that whatever our shape or size.

"The truth is we have to be happy within ourselves, our brain is the most important thing we have to look after!! Our bodies are beautiful no matter what anybody tries to tell us or persuade us to think.

"Throw your middle finger up to anyone who tells you your too thin, too fat, your stretch marks are ugly, your body isn’t the right shape, your boobs are too small, too big, your bums too flat or too fat or you’re too fake!

"Don’t listen to them. LOVE YOURSELF BECAUSE LIFE IS TOO SHORT."

Scarlett's emotional message ended on a powerful note: "Please young girls and boys, ladies and men, be kind to yourself.

The fashionista has recently paired up with Peacocks to become an ambassador. Picture: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt

"Our mental health is everything please have breaks from social media, delete people on social media who make you feel bad about yourself, speak with family and friends, speak to your gp or helplines, just do NOT suffer alone and never feel like your beautiful body is not enough.

"Live your best life #mentalhealthawareness"

We applaud Scarlett for speaking out about such an important issue.