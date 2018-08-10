Scarlett Moffatt tipped to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celeb

She was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016, but will she be bumped from presenting the spin-off to the main show?

Scarlett Moffatt has been tipped to join Declan Donnelly as presenter of this year's I'm A Celebrity.

The Geordie lass, 27, is the bookies' favourite to front the ITV show later this year after Ant, 42, confirmed that he won't be back on screens until 2019.

Paddy Power are offering odds of 5/6 that she will fill in for her famous friend while he continues to recover from alcoholism and painkiller addiction.

Other names bandied about as a possible stand in for Ant include Stephen Mulherne and Joe Swash.