School children go Potty for Grint

School kids were left spellbound yesterday as Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint and Oliver Phelps dropped in at their school.

A-level student Sarah Cotter, 17, won a nationwide schools competition for the guest appearance, as was well as a copy of the new Harry Potter DVD for every pupil in the school.

Miss Cotter reportedly said: 'It was all kept under wraps and none of us knew. After the question and answer session I went into another room to have a chat and pictures. They were both lovely.'



During the visit, Grint revealed that he now finds it strange seeing himself in the early Harry Potter films.