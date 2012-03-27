See the first Carrie's Diaries picture!

Take a look at the first snap of AnnaSophia Robb as Carrie in the hotly-anticipated Sex and the City prequel.

Sex and the City is one of the most popular franchises ever, so we can't wait to see AnnaSophia Robb play Sarah Jessica Parker's character.



The prequel series is based on the book The Carrie Diaries, also by Candace Bushnell, which sees a young Carrie Bradshaw arrive in New York City.

18-year-old AnnaSophia has Carrie's curly locks down to a tee, and we love the 'Carrie' handbag!

See the 80s flavoured snap below: