See NKOTB & Backstreet Boys

Fancy a bit of 90s nostalgia - tickets to see NKOTB and the Backstreet Boys are now on sale.

New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys are doing a European tour in 2012 with dates in the UK, Ireland and 7 other European countries in April and May.

Book tickets here



Fri 20th Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

Odyssey Arena

Belfast



Sat 21st Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

The O2 Arena

Dublin



Mon 23rd Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

Liverpool Echo Arena



Tue 24th Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

Manchester Evening News Arena (MEN Arena)

Manchester



Thu 26th Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

Metro Radio Arena

Newcastle upon Tyne



Fri 27th Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

LG Arena

Birmingham

Sat 28th Apr 2012

New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys

The O2 Arena