See NKOTB & Backstreet Boys

Fancy a bit of 90s nostalgia - tickets to see NKOTB and the Backstreet Boys are now on sale.

New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys are doing a European tour in 2012 with dates in the UK, Ireland and 7 other European countries in April and May.

Fri 20th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Odyssey Arena
Belfast

Sat 21st Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
The O2 Arena
Dublin

Mon 23rd Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Liverpool Echo Arena

Tue 24th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Manchester Evening News Arena (MEN Arena)
Manchester

Thu 26th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Metro Radio Arena
Newcastle upon Tyne

Fri 27th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
LG Arena
Birmingham

Sat 28th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
The O2 Arena