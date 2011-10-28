See NKOTB & Backstreet Boys
Fancy a bit of 90s nostalgia - tickets to see NKOTB and the Backstreet Boys are now on sale.
New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys are doing a European tour in 2012 with dates in the UK, Ireland and 7 other European countries in April and May.
Fri 20th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Odyssey Arena
Belfast
Sat 21st Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
The O2 Arena
Dublin
Mon 23rd Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Liverpool Echo Arena
Tue 24th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Manchester Evening News Arena (MEN Arena)
Manchester
Thu 26th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
Metro Radio Arena
Newcastle upon Tyne
Fri 27th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
LG Arena
Birmingham
Sat 28th Apr 2012
New Kids On The Block + Backstreet Boys
The O2 Arena