Selena looks to 'Posh' for tips

Young US star Selena Gomez says she based her English accent for her latest role on Victoria Beckham.





The 18-year-old plays a girl who masquerades as a spoilt British heiress while holidaying in Europe, in the film "Monte Carlo".



She says she had a voice coach for two weeks before the film to achieve her "kind of very posh and sophisticated" tones.

It's the second time the two stars have been connected this week. Victoria is reported to have named her new daughter, Harper, after a character in Selena's TV show The Wizards Of Waverly Place.



The actress and singer, is dating heart-throb Justin Bieber, 17,