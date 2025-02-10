Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift after she's booed at the Super Bowl 2025

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defence. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Taylor Swift was booed at the 2025 Superbowl, however sports legend Serena Williams was quick to lend support to the star.

Serena Williams, 43, has defended Taylor Swift, 35, after the 'Cruel Summer' singer was booed during the 2025 Super Bowl.

The tennis legend took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share a message of support to the 35-year-old, who has divided American Football fans with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, 35.

Upon Taylor's image being shown on the big screens at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, many sports fans began to boo the music star.

However the seven-time Wimbledon winner stuck up for Taylor on social media, posting: "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

Taylor Swift and Serena Williams share a long friendship. Pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty

While Taylor is yet to comment on the situation, she has spoken in the past about the impact she has when attending football games, telling Time in 2023: "I’m just there to support Travis.

"I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p****** off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

She went on to add: "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor also spoke about her newfound love of the sport, stating: "Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life."

She went on to reveal how she copes with backlash, saying: "Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter."

Taylor Swift often attends the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship back in 2023, and the sportsman is said to be fiercely protective of his relationship.

Upon heading his girlfriend being booed on Sunday, Travis reportedly felt 'helpless', with a source close to Kelce telling the Daily Mail: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.

"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.

"It’s clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts - being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him."