"Sex And The City 3" unlikely for Cattrall

The actress doubt third installment of film will be made

Despite loving playing self confident Samantha Jones, Kim Cattrall is not sure she'd take on the role again.

"I don't know if it will happen. I really, really have no idea," said the 54 year-old "I love playing Samantha Jones. I would love playing Samantha Jones again, but I don't know if I will."

The actress also admitted that saying yes to the first film was not easy.

"Originally I was asked to do the movie with no script, no start date and a very paltry sum" she said "I thought the three of us should fight for a piece of what we created and that was my reluctance."