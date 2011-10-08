Sex and The City "Charlotte" becomes a mum
Actress Kristin Davis adopts a baby girl just like her character in the show
The 46-year-old who plays the Park Avenue princess in SATC has revealed she's become a mum for the first time through adoption.
Davis adopted a baby girl Gemma Rose Davis a few months ago.
"Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed" said the actress to People magazine.
Davis is currently about to embark on a US tour promotion for her new film, "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island"