Sex and The City: The Prequel

Miley Cyrus is the early front runner to take the lead role - which will be made by the same people who make hit teen series Gossip Girl.

It has been reported that Miley Cyrus would 'love' to star in the Sex and the City prequel series.

There are, of course, a number of starlets being considered for the roles of Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones – who were made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.



Blake Lively is at the forefront, while Miley is also said to be in the running. Emma Roberts and Chloë Moretz are also rumoured to be in the running.



Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes - played by Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon – are reportedly not going to feature in the series as they don’t appear in the book.







