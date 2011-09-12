Sex & The City Prequel - Go Ahead

A prequel to hit US show Sex And The City has been given the go ahead, according to industry reports.

American teen network CW is taking on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be based on The Carrie Diaries by Sex And The City author Candace Bushnell. It follows the high school life of Carrie Bradshaw during the 1980s before she becomes a high flying New York columnist.



Gossip Girl producer Josh Schwartz is lined up to produce the series with former Sex And The City co-producer and writer Amy B. Harris scheduled to adapt the series. Blake Lively (right) has previously been linked to the role of young Carrie played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the HBO series.



In a recent interview with Sky News, Parker kept tight lipped about future Sex and the City projects. "To my knowledge there is no been conversation about Sex in the City 3 or a television series about the women at this particular moment in their lives nor has there been a conversation about a prequel," she said.



"But that is not to suggest that, you know, there might be a Sex And The City 3 in the future, not in the near future...who knows?"



The first book in The Carrie Diaries series was published last year with the second released in April. Bushnell has signed on to write two more installments.



One person who will not be coming on board with the prequel is Sex And The City producer Michael Patrick King. He told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour last month he wasn't interested. "My Carrie Bradshaw started at 33, and I took her to 43. I didn't even want to know who Carrie Bradshaw's parents were because I thought she only existed in Manhattan," he said. "So for me, the idea of going backwards and making her less evolved ... is something that I don't imagine doing."



US network, CW, is behind shows such as Gossip Girl, 90210 and The Vampire Diaries.



