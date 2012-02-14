Shakira attacked by sea lion

But her brother 'super Tony' came to her rescue

The singer was enjoying a rare day off with her sibling and friends at a wild life park when a sea lion got a bit too friendly.

Shakira was taking snaps of the sea creature but the lion seemed to be particularly taken with her camera phone and jumped right on the petite performer.

Shakira wrote on her Facebook page "Suddenly, one of them jumped out of the water so fast and impetuously that it got about one foot away from me, looked me in the eye, roared in fury and tried to bite me.

"Everyone there screamed, including me. I was paralyzed by fear and couldn't move, I just kept eye contact with it while my brother "Super Tony" jumped over me and literally saved my life, taking me away from the beast."

The singer was left with a couple of scratches and later joked that she was going to see the penguins next as they seemed friendlier animals.





