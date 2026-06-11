Shakira facts: Age, songs, partner, children, net worth and more

11 June 2026, 18:05

Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry
Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From her biggest songs to her children, ex-partner Gerard Piqué and impressive net worth, here's everything you need to know about Colombian superstar Shakira.

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Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry and remains one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

From global hits such as 'Whenever, Wherever' and 'Hips Don't Lie' to unforgettable World Cup anthems, the Colombian singer has sold millions of records and won countless awards across her career.

Away from the spotlight, Shakira is also a devoted mother-of-two, a philanthropist and one of the most recognisable stars on the planet.

So as the singer continues to dominate charts and stadiums around the world, here's everything you need to know about Shakira from her age and family to her children, famous songs and relationship history.

Shakira showed an interest in mShakira showed an interest in music and performing from a very young age, writing her first poems as a child before turning them into song lyrics (pictured in 2002)
hakira showed an interest in music and performing from a very young age, writing her first poems as a child before turning them into song lyrics. Picture: Getty

How old is Shakira and where is she from?

Age: 49 (born February 2, 1977)

From: Barranquilla, ColombiaI

Instagram: @shakira

Shakira was born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla, Colombia.

She is the only child of William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado, although she has eight older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

Her father is of Lebanese descent while her mother has Spanish ancestry.

Shakira showed an interest in music and performing from a very young age, writing her first poems as a child before turning them into song lyrics.

She signed her first record deal as a teenager and became a major star throughout Latin America before successfully crossing over into the English-speaking market in the early 2000s.

Shakira - Whenever, Wherever (Official HD Video)

What are Shakira's most popular songs?

Shakira has released dozens of international hits throughout her career and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Some of her biggest songs include:

  • 'Whenever, Wherever'
  • 'Hips Don't Lie'
  • 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'
  • 'She Wolf'
  • 'Underneath Your Clothes'
  • 'Beautiful Liar' (with Beyoncé)
  • 'Can't Remember to Forget You' (featuring Rihanna)
  • 'La Tortura'
  • 'Monotonía'
  • 'TQG' (with Karol G)

'Hips Don't Lie' became her first US number one single and remains one of the biggest-selling songs of the 21st century.

Shakira - Hips Don't Lie (featuring Wyclef Jean) (Official 4K Video) ft. Wyclef Jean

What is Shakira's net worth?

Thanks to her hugely successful music career, worldwide tours, endorsement deals and business ventures, Shakira is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Various financial publications have estimated her fortune at around £250 million to £300 million, although exact figures vary.

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué announced they had separated after more than a decade together (pictured in 2015)
In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué announced they had separated after more than a decade together. Picture: Getty

Who is Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Piqué?

Shakira and former Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Piqué met in 2010 while filming the music video for 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official song of the FIFA World Cup.

They confirmed their relationship in 2011. Over the course of their relationship they welcomed two children together and became one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world.

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué announced they had separated after more than a decade together.

Shakira pictured with ex Gerard Piqué and their children in 2017
Shakira pictured with ex Gerard Piqué and their children in 2017. Picture: Getty

The former couple later reached a custody agreement regarding their children.

Before her relationship with Piqué, Shakira dated Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa, the son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa. They were together from 2000 until 2010.

Who are Shakira's children?

Shakira has two sons with former footballer Gerard Piqué. Their eldest son, Milan Piqué Mebarak, was born on January 22, 2013.

Their second son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, was born on January 29, 2015.

The singer has often spoken about how important motherhood is to her and frequently shares glimpses of family life with her sons on social media.

Following her split from Piqué, Shakira relocated with the boys to Miami.

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