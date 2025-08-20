Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

20 August 2025, 12:42

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.
Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A glimpse into the early talent of the Colombian star performing 'Cazador de Amor' years before global superstardom.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At 14 years old, Shakira wasn’t mimicking idols — she was becoming one.

Before the Grammys, the World Cup, and her Super Bowl halftime show, the Colombian superstar was a teenager singing on national TV.

The young star sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

At 14-years-old, Shakira wasn’t mimicking idols — she was becoming one.
At 14-years-old, Shakira wasn’t mimicking idols — she was becoming one. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube
Between 1990 and 1993, she juggled television slots, school, and songwriting, while slowly shaping an artistic identity that would eventually break through with her 1995 album Pies Descalzos.
Between 1990 and 1993, she juggled television slots, school, and songwriting, while slowly shaping an artistic identity that would eventually break through with her 1995 album Pies Descalzos. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube

The grainy 1991 clip doesn’t just capture the track from her debut album Magia — it captures a girl on the cusp of a career that would reshape Latin pop.

Wearing a crop top, boots and her trademark curly hair, Shakira radiates young talent as she belts out a track she wrote herself.

It wasn’t her first television appearance, but the 'Cazador de Amor' performance serves as an early indication that the teenager had a future far beyond Colombia.

Magia was Shakira’s debut album, released in 1991, featuring a collection of songs she'd been writing since she was young.

Wearing a crop top, boots and her trademark curly hair, Shakira radiates young talent as she belts out a track she wrote herself.
Wearing a crop top, boots and her trademark curly hair, Shakira radiates young talent as she belts out a track she wrote herself. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube
Wearing a crop top, boots and her trademark curly hair, Shakira radiates young talent as she belts out a track she wrote herself.
Wearing a crop top, boots and her trademark curly hair, Shakira radiates young talent as she belts out a track she wrote herself. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube
The grainy 1991 clip captures a girl on the cusp of a career that would reshape Latin pop.
The grainy 1991 clip captures a girl on the cusp of a career that would reshape Latin pop. Picture: Caribe Alegre y Tropical/YouTube

Her earliest composition, 'Tus Gafas Oscuras' – translated as 'Your Dark Glasses' – she wrote at 8 years old about her father, who wore dark sunglasses to hide his grief after the death of her half-brother in a motorcycle accident.

Although the album sold only around 1,200 copies in Colombia, it was significant: Sony Colombia had signed Shakira at just 13, giving her a three-album deal.

Magia was her first opportunity to share the songs she had been quietly writing on a typewriter, turning childhood poems into lyrics.

Performances like 'Cazador de Amor' helped Shakira build visibility in Colombia. They showed audiences a young singer who wasn’t simply performing covers, but presenting her own words and melodies.

14 year old Shakira - Cazador De Amor (Live in 1991) RARE footage

Between 1990 and 1993, she juggled television slots, school, and songwriting, while slowly shaping an artistic identity that would eventually break through with her 1995 album Pies Descalzos.

It wasn't until the release of “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001 that Shakira achieved international superstardom.

The song topped charts in over 10 countries, reached the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and firmly established her as a global pop icon.

But the road to stardom wasn’t smooth for the singer, who has admitted in interviews that her early albums, Magia and Peligro (1993), were commercial disappointments – but she never lost faith.

“I always felt like music was my destiny,” she told The Guardian, reflecting on how childhood setbacks and her family’s struggles fuelled her determination.

It wasn't until the release of “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001 that Shakira achieved international superstardom.
It wasn't until the release of “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001 that Shakira achieved international superstardom. Picture: Getty

"[My determination] has a lot to do with me wanting to make my mum happy and my dad proud. It became a compulsion at about the age of eight. My dad had a financial crisis. He went through bankruptcy," she explained.

The family lost a lot – their car and their furniture – but her father took her to the local park to show her another side of life, where children were poorer, with no shoes and sniffing glue.

"It left a mark in my impressionable mind forever – it was a turning point. After that visit to the park, I made myself a promise to succeed in life.

"To vindicate my parents, yes. But also to do something for those kids who were orphans. If I ever succeeded, accomplished my goals in life, I wanted to somehow change their life."

'Whenever, wherever' topped charts in over 10 countries, reached the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and firmly established her as a global pop icon.
'Whenever, wherever' topped charts in over 10 countries, reached the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and firmly established her as a global pop icon. Picture: Getty

Is Chad Michael Murray still the original internet boyfriend 20 years on?

She kept her promise. Shakria has dedicated herself to philanthropy, most notably through her Barefoot Foundation (Fundación Pies Descalzos), which she founded in 1997 to provide education, nutrition, and support to vulnerable children in Colombia.

Over the years, she has also championed global causes, including early childhood education and disaster relief, using her platform to advocate for social change.

The performance of 'Cazador de Amor' on Colombian television, along with her earlier compositions like 'Tus Gafas Oscuras', marked the beginning of a musical journey that would span decades and reach audiences worldwide.

Even at age 14, Shakira was showing signs of the talent that would later make her an international star.

Watch next: When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed
Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price

Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Love Island

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'