Shakira releases second fragrance

The singer's first perfume was a success

Shakira has launched her new fragrance, S by Shakira Eau Florale, after her first, S by Shakira has flown off the shelves.

The new perfume is a lighter take on the first and has notes of jasmine, heliotrope, bergamot and cassis.

The fragrance has been produced with perfume company Puig Cosmetics, also behind actor Antonio Banderas' line of scents.