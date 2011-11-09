Shakira's a star - it's official

Shakira's had a star added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Surrounded by hundreds of screaming fans, the Colombian singer unveiled her sidewalk star on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star is the 2,454th to be placed on the famous Hollywood avenue.

But then Shakira has known there would be a star for her, since the age of 7! The singer recalled being on the boulevard as a tourist when she was seven, accompanied by her mother who told her, "Shaki, one day you'll have your own star here".