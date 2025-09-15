When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop. Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

How a surprise collaboration between country queen Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys became a defining moment in 1990s pop music history.

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

During her Winter Break concert special in Miami, Shania Twain invited the Backstreet Boys — AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell — on stage to perform a duet of her hit song 'From This Moment On.'

This performance, which aired on CBS, not only showcased the artists' musical talents but also highlighted the seamless fusion of two distinct genres.

Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

During her Winter Break concert special in Miami, Shania Twain invited the Backstreet Boys on stage. Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

Her 1997 album, Come On Over, had become the best-selling studio album of all time by a female artist, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

At the time, Shania Twain was at the peak of her career. Her 1997 album, Come On Over, had become the best-selling studio album of all time by a female artist, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide.

The album's success was propelled by hit singles like 'You're Still the One,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'

Twain's ability to blend country with pop elements earned her the title of the 'Queen of Country Pop,' making her a household name across various music genres.

The album's success was propelled by hit singles like 'You're Still the One,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'. Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

The Backstreet Boys' 1999 album, Millennium, sold over 24 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling album of that year in the U.S. Picture: Shania Twain/Mr Reuben James/YouTube

The Backstreet Boys, on the other hand, were dominating the pop scene. Their 1999 album, Millennium, sold over 24 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling album of that year in the U.S.

With chart-topping hits like 'I Want It That Way' and 'Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely,' the group had solidified their status as one of the most successful boy bands of the late '90s.

Watch Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys' 1999 duet below:

Shania & Backstreet Boys - From this Moment on - Live

Reflecting on the experience, Twain expressed her admiration for the Backstreet Boys, stating, "Every night before I go on stage, I rock my bus with their music as loud as I possibly can.

"I do that every night just to warm up to go up on stage. It really gets me pumped."

In 2019, during their Las Vegas residency, the Backstreet Boys returned the favour, inviting Shania Twain on stage to perform 'Shape of My Heart.'. Picture: Getty

This sentiment highlighted the mutual respect between the artists and the genuine enjoyment they found in collaborating.

The performance was not just a one-time event. In 2019, during their Las Vegas residency, the Backstreet Boys invited Shania Twain on stage to perform 'Shape of My Heart.'

Twain's participation in the performance underscored the lasting camaraderie between the artists and their continued appreciation for each other's work.

This duet between Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys remains a testament to the power of musical collaboration and the timeless appeal of blending different genres to create something truly special.