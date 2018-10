Shannen Doherty marries in Malibu

American actress Shannen Doherty has married for a third time.

We remember her best for her role in Beverly Hills 90210. She tied the knot with photographer Kurt Iswarienko at a friend's private estate in Malibu.

The ceremony had a black time theme and was all filmed for a reality TV show - The Shannen Doherty Project. This will air in America in the New Year.



Doherty's previous two marriages to Rick Salomon and Ashley Hamilton have both lasted less than a year.