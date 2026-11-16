Sharky facts: Age, real name, height, Beta Squad career and relationship revealed

Sharky has built a huge online following thanks to his football videos, comedy and YouTube challenges. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From his rise to fame with Beta Squad to his move into reality TV, here's everything you need to know about YouTuber Sharky, including his real name, age, career and relationship status.

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Sharky has built a huge online following thanks to his football videos, comedy and YouTube challenges, but now the content creator is taking on a very different challenge.

Best known as a member of the hugely popular Beta Squad, he is among the famous faces joining the 2026 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

His fellow Beta Squad member King Kenny has also recently made a splash on television, reaching the final of The Celebrity Traitors as a traitor, while another member, Niko Omilana, appeared in the show's first series.

But how much do you know about the man behind the online personality? From his early life and YouTube career to his relationship status, here's everything you need to know about Sharky.

Best known as a member of the hugely popular Beta Squad, he is among the famous faces joining the 2026 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Getty

Who is Sharky and what is his real name?

Age: 30

30 From: Utrecht, Netherlands (grew up in north London)

Utrecht, Netherlands (grew up in north London) Instagram: @ohnosharky

Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, is a British-Dutch YouTuber and social media personality, born on December 31, 1995, in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Born to Somali parents, Sharky is the eldest of seven children. His family moved to north London when he was young, where he grew up and attended several different schools.

In an interview ahead of I'm A Celebrity in November 2026, he revealed he had attended seven schools, adding that the experience helped him become comfortable mixing with different people.

Before finding fame on YouTube, Sharky was a keen footballer and trained with Tottenham Hotspur's development squad. Despite his connection to the north London club, he is actually a lifelong Arsenal supporter.

Sharky has not publicly given a definitive explanation for why he chose the nickname. His online name dates back to his early YouTube days, when he uploaded football and FIFA content under the username AFCSharky.

What is Sharky famous for?

Sharky began his YouTube career in August 2015, initially posting football videos, FIFA gameplay and vlogs under the username AFCSharky, a nod to his love of Arsenal.

He gradually expanded his content to include comedy, pranks, social experiments and challenges, building a substantial following along the way.

His biggest career move came in 2019, when he joined forces with fellow YouTubers Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel and King Kenny to form Beta Squad.

The group became known for its large-scale challenges, hilarious social experiments and videos featuring celebrities and members of the public. Its collective YouTube channel has attracted more than 12 million subscribers.

Away from Beta Squad, Sharky has also developed his own football-focused projects. He hosts the Sharky Does Sports podcast, also known as SDS, and manages SDS FC, a six-a-side football team competing in the Baller League.

His team won the inaugural Baller League UK title in June 2025, beating MVPs United 4-2 in the final.

In November 2026, Sharky made the move into mainstream television when he joined the cast of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Speaking ahead of his jungle appearance, he admitted he was excited about the opportunity to introduce himself to viewers who might not be familiar with his YouTube work.

In November 2026, Sharky made the move into mainstream television when he joined the cast of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Picture: ITV

Is Sharky in a relationship?

Sharky tends to keep his romantic life away from the public eye and has not publicly confirmed a current girlfriend or relationship.

Although his online content occasionally features jokes and pranks about dating, he has not shared many details about his private romantic life.

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