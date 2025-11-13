Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

13 November 2025, 14:42

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.
Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

King Charles III shared a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Osbourne family continues to mourn the loss of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne has shared a moving story about a deeply personal tribute from King Charles III.

The world of rock music came to a standstill in July when Ozzy Osbourne — the legendary “Prince of Darkness” and frontman of Black Sabbath — died suddenly at the age of 76.

The musician suffered a fatal heart attack on July 22, 2025 after years of battling serious health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from multiple surgeries.

“Our King is an amazing person,” Sharon said. “He’s not just a man of politics — he cares about people, the environment, and animals. He’s got a good heart.”
“Our King is an amazing person,” Sharon said. “He’s not just a man of politics — he cares about people, the environment, and animals. He’s got a good heart.”. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast — the first since Ozzy’s death in July at the age of 76 — Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack, reflected on the outpouring of love they’ve received from fans around the world.

Among the many tributes, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

“We got a lovely letter from the King,” Jack revealed, prompting his mother to praise the monarch’s compassion.

Sharon told the story on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast — the first since Ozzy’s death in July at the age of 76.
Sharon told the story on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast — the first since Ozzy’s death in July at the age of 76. Picture: The Osbournes/YouTube
Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack, reflected on the outpouring of love they’ve received from fans around the world (pictured)
Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack, reflected on the outpouring of love they’ve received from fans around the world (pictured). Picture: The Osbournes/YouTube

“Our King is an amazing person,” Sharon said. “He’s not just a man of politics — he cares about people, the environment, and animals. He’s got a good heart.”

Sharon went on to explain that it wasn’t the first time King Charles had reached out to the family.

She added that the hand-delivered letter meant a great deal to the family. “Ozzy and I have always been royalists,” Sharon said. “We respect him and his family. For the King to take time out of his day to write to us says so much.”

Sharon Osbourne has shared a moving story about a deeply personal tribute from King Charles III.
Sharon Osbourne has shared a moving story about a deeply personal tribute from King Charles III. Picture: Getty

That same week, another royal tribute took place at Buckingham Palace. In a video shared widely on social media, the Band of the Coldstream Guards performed Black Sabbath’s 'Paranoid' during the Changing of the Guard ceremony — a powerful nod to the late rock legend.

Over the years, Ozzy had shared mutual respect with the royal family.

He performed a duet with daughter Kelly Osbourne at the Party at the Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 and met then-Prince Charles at a reception for The Prince’s Trust in 2006.

The musician suffered a fatal heart attack on July 22, 2025 after years of battling serious health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from multiple surgeries.
The musician suffered a fatal heart attack on July 22, 2025 after years of battling serious health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from multiple surgeries. Picture: Getty
Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession took place on July 30, 2025, in his hometown of Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession took place on July 30, 2025, in his hometown of Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Following the Queen’s death, Ozzy spoke warmly of the new monarch, calling him “a very, very nice man” who had “always treated me with the utmost respect.”

In the same podcast episode, Kelly Osbourne broke down as she spoke of her father’s final days, saying she “just wanted more time.”

Sharon comforted her daughter, reminding her, “He knew how much he was loved.”

“You can’t buy time,” Sharon said softly. “Ozzy used to say that all the time. Time is precious — don’t waste it.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

TV & Movies

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

TV & Movies

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart.

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Glen Powell in The Running Man

The Running Man starring Glen Powell: Behind the scenes of 80s remake

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025

Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune.

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment