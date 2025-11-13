Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

By Giorgina Hamilton

King Charles III shared a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

As the Osbourne family continues to mourn the loss of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne has shared a moving story about a deeply personal tribute from King Charles III.

The world of rock music came to a standstill in July when Ozzy Osbourne — the legendary “Prince of Darkness” and frontman of Black Sabbath — died suddenly at the age of 76.

The musician suffered a fatal heart attack on July 22, 2025 after years of battling serious health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and complications from multiple surgeries.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast — the first since Ozzy’s death in July at the age of 76 — Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack, reflected on the outpouring of love they’ve received from fans around the world.

Among the many tributes, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

“We got a lovely letter from the King,” Jack revealed, prompting his mother to praise the monarch’s compassion.

“Our King is an amazing person,” Sharon said. “He’s not just a man of politics — he cares about people, the environment, and animals. He’s got a good heart.”

Sharon went on to explain that it wasn’t the first time King Charles had reached out to the family.

She added that the hand-delivered letter meant a great deal to the family. “Ozzy and I have always been royalists,” Sharon said. “We respect him and his family. For the King to take time out of his day to write to us says so much.”

That same week, another royal tribute took place at Buckingham Palace. In a video shared widely on social media, the Band of the Coldstream Guards performed Black Sabbath’s 'Paranoid' during the Changing of the Guard ceremony — a powerful nod to the late rock legend.

Over the years, Ozzy had shared mutual respect with the royal family.

He performed a duet with daughter Kelly Osbourne at the Party at the Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 and met then-Prince Charles at a reception for The Prince’s Trust in 2006.

Following the Queen’s death, Ozzy spoke warmly of the new monarch, calling him “a very, very nice man” who had “always treated me with the utmost respect.”

In the same podcast episode, Kelly Osbourne broke down as she spoke of her father’s final days, saying she “just wanted more time.”

Sharon comforted her daughter, reminding her, “He knew how much he was loved.”

“You can’t buy time,” Sharon said softly. “Ozzy used to say that all the time. Time is precious — don’t waste it.”