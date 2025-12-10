Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

It's the first time she's spoken in depth about the Black Sabbath star's death.

10 December 2025, 11:00

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.
Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Widow Sharon Osbourne tearfully recalled the heart-wrenching day her beloved husband Ozzy died – and revealed his final words.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her husband Ozzy's tragic death for the very first time as she recalled their final moments together in a heartbreaking new interview.

The grieving widow, 73, revealed the last ever words the Black Sabbath star said to her as she tearfully described what happened on the day he died.

Speaking to friend Piers Morgan on his talk show, Uncensored, the heavy metal musician's wife became emotional as she ran through details of that fateful morning.

In the early hours of 22nd July 2025, Ozzy passed away from a heart attack and 'acute myocardial infarction' following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

A tearful Sharon said that he had got up around 4am for a morning workout and headed to the gym inside their family home in Buckinghamshire.

She was woken by his movements around dawn after he had been "up and down to the bathroom all night", and at one point told her to "wake up".

"I said, 'I'm already bloody awake, you've woken me up'. And he said, 'Kiss me'. And then he said, 'Hug me tight'," revealed the former X Factor judge.

It was only hours later that Sharon would realise they would be the last words Ozzy ever said to her.

"I can't help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I'd have told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter.

"And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away."

She explained: "He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, "Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone."

"I knew instantly he'd gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

The mother-of-three, who shares children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack with Ozzy Osbourne, admitted the rock icon knew he wasn't at full health when he performed his final show, Back to the Beginning, but wanted to carry on regardless.

It was later revealed that he had been battling pneumonia and sepsis on the run up to his death.

"The main doctor said, 'If you do this show, that's it. You're not going to get through it.

"He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t," she confessed. "But he did it his way."

Sharon and Ozzy shared three children together; Aimee, Kelly and Jack.
Sharon and Ozzy shared three children together; Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Picture: Alamy

Later in the interview, Sharon, who married Ozzy in 1982, spoke candidly about her husband's public funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham, describing it as "a dream" she felt she was "looking down" on.

"My kids could see and feel how much their father was loved… it was overwhelmingly warm, going back to your home town where you’re really loved."

Opening up about the difficult feelings she has been processing ever since his passing, she admitted: "Grief has now become my friend".

