Sharon Rooney facts: Actor's age, height, TV shows and movies and partner

Sharon Rooney is a Scottish actress best known for her breakout role as Rae Earl in the hit Channel 4 series My Mad Fat Diary. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about the Barbie movie actress including her net worth and career.

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Sharon Rooney is a Scottish actress best known for her breakout role as Rae Earl in the hit Channel 4 series My Mad Fat Diary.

Since then, she has gone on to star in Two Doors Down, Nightsleeper and Barbie, establishing herself as one of Scotland’s most recognisable comedy and drama actresses.

Here's everything you need to know about Sharon Rooney including her age, career, height, net worth and more.

Sharon Rooney developed an interest in acting from a young age and went on to study performing arts . Picture: Getty

Who is Sharon Rooney and how old is she?

Age: 37

From: Glasgow, Scotland

Instagram: @sharonrooney

Sharon was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1988 and grew up in the city.

She developed an interest in acting from a young age and went on to study performing arts before pursuing a career in theatre and television.

Before finding fame, Sharon worked in theatre and performed educational shows in schools, as well as trying her hand at stand-up comedy.

How tall is Sharon Rooney?

Sharon is 5ft 10in, or around 1.78m, tall.

Sharon Rooney is best known for playing Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary . Picture: Channel 4/E4

What is Sharon Rooney famous for?

Sharon is best known for playing Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2013.

The series followed Rae, a teenager returning home after spending time in a psychiatric hospital, as she navigated friendships, relationships and life in 1990s Lincolnshire.

The role was a major breakthrough for Sharon and earned her a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actress – Television in 2015.

Sharon went on to play Lawyer Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The role was a major departure from her best-known part as Rae Earl, but Sharon described being cast alongside Gerwig and Robbie as a dream come true.

Is Sharon Rooney married and does she have children?

Sharon keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight and has not publicly confirmed that she has a husband or long-term partner.

She is not known to have any children. Rooney has spoken about being a private person and describes herself as a “home bird”, preferring to spend time at home in Glasgow when she is not working.

What is Sharon Rooney's net worth?

Sharon Rooney's exact net worth is not publicly known.

Various celebrity wealth websites have published estimates ranging from around £500,000 to several million pounds, but there is no reliable public source confirming her personal wealth.

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