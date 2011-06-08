Shayne Ward set for West End

Shayne Ward will be taking to the stage in the West End to perform in the musical Rock of Ages.

The former X-Factor winner has signed up to take on the role of disillusioned rock bad boy Stacee Jaxx.



Having sold over 3 million records worldwide after winning the X Factor in 2005, Shayne's says: "I cannot wait to take to the stage for Rock of Agesl it's an absolute thrill to have been chosen for this part and can’t wait to show a new side to my voice. West End – prepare to rock!"



Shayne released his third album Obsession last Autumn, quickly followed by a nationwide UK and Ireland tour. At his very best on the stage, 26-year-old Shayne has become one of the UK’s premiere vocal talents.



Rock of Ages is the ultimate '80's rock mix-tape musical’, a rip-roaring, hilarious story of hedonism, dreams, love and of course rock! So popular has it been in New York, Toronto and Melbourne that the show is currently being made into a star-studded movie. Filming is now under way on the movie that is set to be 2012's blockbuster musical starring, amongst others, Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin and Catherine Zeta Jones. Tom Cruise will be playing the role of Stacee Jaxx.