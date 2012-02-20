Sherzinger and Hamilton 'very much in love'

Nicole Sherzinger is reportedly delighted to be back with Lewis Hamilton.

Having split in October, the couple sparked speculation that they are back together after being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.



'Their time apart made them realise how much they wanted to be together – they both felt desolate without the other,' an insider reportedly revealed. 'Nicole’s now willing to do anything to make things work.



'They’re very much in love and everyone’s hoping it will be for good this time.'



The couple cited their hectic work schedules as the reason for their break-up. Nicole was busy with her role on an American reality TV show, while Lewis lived in Europe for his Formula 1 career.