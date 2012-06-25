Shiloh Jolie-Pitt upset at the tooth fairy!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh was reportedly left fuming when she received an 'educational' game from the Tooth Fairy in place of money!

The six-year-old girl was excited to see one of her teeth fall out after her elder brothers Maddox, 10, and Pax, 9, told her to expect cash from the Tooth Fairy.



Rather than receive money for her tooth, though, Shiloh was left with a children's version of the game Trivial Pursuit.



'Shiloh can be quite the traditionalist when it comes to some things, including the Tooth Fairy,' an insider told the National Enquirer.

'Her brothers Maddox and Pax got her all worked up after she lost a tooth and left it under her pillow. They told her to expect a big wad of cash.



'When Shiloh woke up, the tooth was gone but there was no money and she was fuming,' explained the source. 'She felt she had been ripped off.'



Did you ever get a present you didn't want as a child?